Illinois governor bans indoor dining in Chicago amid virus surge

FILE – In this May 22, 2020 file photo, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker answers questions from the media, from his office at the Illinois State Capitol, in Springfield, Ill., in front of a painting painting depicting a political debate in Charleston, Ill., on Sept. 18, 1858 between Stephen A. Douglas and Abraham Lincoln. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool File)

CHICAGO (AP) — Surging COVID-19 cases in Chicago have prompted Gov. J.B. Pritzker to ban indoor dining and bar services and limit the number of people gathering in one place.

The rules announced Tuesday take effect Friday and will force diners and bar patrons outdoors and shut down service at 11 p.m.

No more than 25 people may gather at one time, or in other indoor spaces. Occupancy may not exceed 25% capacity. Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the state public health director, said positive test results are climbing and have remained above 8% for three consecutive days.

But officials are also troubled by an increase in hospital admissions.