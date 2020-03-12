‘I won’t take chances’: Kenny Chesney postpones Tampa show due to coronavirus

FILE – In this April 3, 2016, file photo, Kenny Chesney performs at the 4th Annual ACM Party for a Cause Festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Las Vegas. Chesney will receive the Pinnacle Award during the 50th annual Country Music Association Awards, joining Garth Brooks and Taylor Swift as the only recipients. […]

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Country superstar Kenny Chesney will not be performing as scheduled in Tampa in May.

Chesney announced Thursday he’s postponing his Chillaxification tour dates through May 28.

“These are uncertain times and Kenny Chesney feels the unrest,” the Tampa Sports Authority said in a statement. “It wasn’t an easy decision, but when you’re invested in the musicians, the techs, the drivers and especially the fans, it comes down to one thing.”

The first 11 shows of his tour have been postponed, including the scheduled May 9 show at Raymond James Stadium.

“You can’t take risks without really understanding the consequences,” Chesney said. “In times of uncertainty, I won’t take chances with those I love. I can’t imagine, as much as we love being out there playing for the fans, being able to do that through the worry our nation is experiencing. So, while we wait to see how this terrible virus is going to impact our country, I think it’s only fair to move these first several dates now.”

The statement released Thursday says the country star hopes to have new dates in place within six weeks. Anyone who is unable to attend will be refunded.

“This is all uncharted,” Chesney said. “I’m like everyone else: watching the news, wondering when we may know something concrete, not sure how this gets transmitted, worried someone I know will catch it. I want to believe this will all be okay in the end; but right now, I don’t feel like this risk to No Shoes Nation is worth it.”

The tour was supposed to kick off April 18. The singer now hopes to start his tour on May 30 in Pittsburgh.

