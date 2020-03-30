Live Now
Gov. DeSantis gives update on Florida’s response to coronavirus crisis

‘I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll’ songwriter Alan Merrill dies of coronavirus

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Alan Merrill. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The A2IM 2018 Libera Awards)

LOS ANGELES, CA. (WJW) — Famed guitarist, vocalist and songwriter, Alan Merrill, died Sunday due to complications from COVID-19, ET reported.

The 69-year-old was best known for writing the hit song, “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” for fellow rocker Joan Jett.

His daughter wrote about his passing on Facebook in a touching tribute. She said she only got to visit with him for two minutes before she was rushed out of the room.

“I’ve made a million jokes about the “Rona” and how it’ll “getcha”…boy do I feel stupid. If anything can come of this I beg of you to take this seriously. Money doesn’t matter. People are dying,” said Laura Merrill.

According to ET, other celebrities who have died from the coronavirus include country music legend Joe Diffie, Top Chef Masters star Floyd Cardoz, and playwright Terrence McNally.

Joan Jett also posted a tribute on Twitter.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Emergency homeless shelter opens in Tampa to stop the spread of coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emergency homeless shelter opens in Tampa to stop the spread of coronavirus"

Clearwater Marine Aquarium is live-streaming Winter and friends during coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clearwater Marine Aquarium is live-streaming Winter and friends during coronavirus pandemic"

Back to School: Online classes begin for Bay area students

Thumbnail for the video titled "Back to School: Online classes begin for Bay area students"

Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Morning Forecast"

Parents, neighbors surprise 8-year-old boy with non-traditional birthday celebration in St. Pete

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parents, neighbors surprise 8-year-old boy with non-traditional birthday celebration in St. Pete"

Full interview with Zach McNabb - Birthday Surprise in St. Pete

Thumbnail for the video titled "Full interview with Zach McNabb - Birthday Surprise in St. Pete"

Deputies: Tampa Bay church violates social distancing guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputies: Tampa Bay church violates social distancing guidelines"

City of Tampa lights up red, white, blue to spark unity during COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of Tampa lights up red, white, blue to spark unity during COVID-19 pandemic"

Coronavirus: Florida deals with outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Florida deals with outbreak"

City of Tampa helps create 'Hillsborough Hope' to provide shelter for homeless during COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of Tampa helps create 'Hillsborough Hope' to provide shelter for homeless during COVID-19"

Taco Bell giving out free tacos on Tuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Taco Bell giving out free tacos on Tuesday"

Online learning begins this week for Bay area schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Online learning begins this week for Bay area schools"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss