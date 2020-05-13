Hyundai Hope on Wheels donates $200,00 to St. Joseph’s to support COVID-19 efforts

TAMPA (WFLA) -Hyundai Hope On Wheels has extended it’s support to St. Joseph’s Hospitals with this latest gift to help in the fight against COVID-19.

The no-profit recently donated $200,00 to St. Joseph’s Hospitals to support COVID-19 efforts in helping the hospital’s efforts to combat coronavirus by providing screening locations for triage and testing.

“If ever there was a time in history that showed us how important our medical institutions are to a community, this is it,” said Scott Fink, Dealer Principal of Hyundai of New Port Richey. “St. Joseph’s Hospital is a pillar of our community and we are proud to play a part in supporting their work.”

In total Fink and his wife Kathy have donated $1 million to support St. Joseph’s hospitals in addition to Hyundai’s corporate donation.