Husband of grandma who invited teen to Thanksgiving after accidental text dies of coronavirus

PHOENIX, Az. (WTVO/WFLA) – The husband of a woman who invited a 17-year-old to Thanksgiving dinner after an accidental text has died from coronavirus.

The wrong number text message brought Arizona grandmother Wanda Dench and 17-year-old Jamal Hinton together on Thanksgiving several years ago.

Hinton said this week both Wanda and her husband Lonnie had become sick with coronavirus. According to a tweet, Lonnie was hospitalized and fighting both COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Lonnie died on Sunday, Hinton said.

As some of you may have already found out tonight Lonnie did not make it… he passed away Sunday morning😔 but Wanda told me all the love and support he was receiving put a huge smile on his face so I thank every single one of you guys for that!🙏🏽❤️ https://t.co/tNvals0FMh — Jamal Hinton (@kingjamal08) April 9, 2020

“As some of you may have already found out tonight Lonnie did not make it,” Hinton said. “He passed away Sunday morning, but Wanda told me all the love and support he was receiving put a huge smile on his face so I thank every single one of you guys for that!”

Hinton’s viral story with the Dench family started in 2016. Wanda thought she had messaged her grandson to tell him what time the Turkey Day festivities would begin. Little did she know, her grandson had changed his number without telling her. Instead, Jamal Hinton was on the receiving end of her text.

“You not my grandma,” he texted her after the two exchanged selfies. “Can I still get a plate tho?”

“Of course you can,” Denton texted back. “That’s what grandma’s do … feed every one.”

Not only did Hinton show up for Thanksgiving that year, but every year after that.

