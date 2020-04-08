Hurricane hunters host webinar for kids at home during coronavirus pandemic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Is there anything more exciting than being a hurricane hunter?
They fly thousands of feet into the air to dive nose-first into storms. Now they’re bringing some of that excitement to kids at home during the coronavirus pandemic.
The National Hurricane Center is hosting a webinar for kids in grades 2-6.
Kids will learn from NOAA Commander Jason Mansour about what it’s like to fly into the eye of a hurricane to gather crucial data.
The webinar, which is hosted by Woods Hole Sea Grant, will take place on Wednesday, April 8 at 11 a.m.
To register, click here .
LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES:
- Masked crowds fill streets, trains after Wuhan lockdown ends
- Coronavirus: Tampa company making respirators for first responders, public
- Coronavirus: Tampa Bay dispatchers reveal top questions nervous callers ask
- Florida coronavirus: More than 1,000 new cases as death toll nears 300
- 100 American Airlines flight attendants have coronavirus, union says