Hurricane hunters host webinar for kids at home during coronavirus pandemic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Is there anything more exciting than being a hurricane hunter?

They fly thousands of feet into the air to dive nose-first into storms. Now they’re bringing some of that excitement to kids at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Hurricane Center is hosting a webinar for kids in grades 2-6.

Kids will learn from NOAA Commander Jason Mansour about what it’s like to fly into the eye of a hurricane to gather crucial data.

The webinar, which is hosted by Woods Hole Sea Grant, will take place on Wednesday, April 8 at 11 a.m.

To register, click here .

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES: