Hundreds set sail from Port Tampa Bay amid coronavirus concerns

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hundreds boarded cruise ships docked at Port Tampa Bay amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The epidemic is popping up on cruises around the world, forcing ships to stay at sea—often full of sick people and unable to return to port.

With that in mind, some passengers say they are concerned, while others don’t want their concerns to ruin their trip.

“We can’t postpone life for things unknown and we do what we can,” Christine Paulsen said. ” We will practice hand washing we will take our own precautionary measures and hope that other people do too.”>

“To me, it all boils down to cleanliness. Wash your hands, do a fist bump or an elbow bump. It really is all about cleanliness,” said Lakeisha Erwin.

8 on Your Side has learned the Cruise Line International Association has added safety guidelines for all cruises, screening each and every person prior to boarding.

Carnival, Celebrity Cruises, Holland American Line, MSC Cruises, Norwegian and Royal Caribbean, which use Port Tampa Bay, are part of CLIA and the new regulations.

Passengers are not allowed to cruise if they’ve traveled through airports in China, South Korea, Iran or parts of Italy in the last two weeks. Passengers are also not allowed on the ship if they are currently being monitored for the virus or have been in contact with someone diagnosed within the past 14 days.

Vice President Mike Pence will meet with cruise line officials this weekend to discuss safety precautions amid the outbreak.

LATEST STORIES: