Hundreds of volunteers are sewing homemade masks for first responders and health care workers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – For Carmen Simpson, this project is a labor of love and very personal.

It hits home in a big way.

Her daughter is a pulmonary nurse at a busy Bay Area hospital, and her son is a veteran police officer with the Tampa Police Department.

Both are on the front lines risking their lives each day. They are among millions of Americans working hard, long hours during this Coronavirus pandemic. Carmen has been worried since day one.

“I don’t sleep at night between my daughter and my son being on the front lines,” she told 8 on your Side.

As a former school teacher for more than 30 years, Carmen has dedicated her life to helping others. She puts her heart into everything she does. With this COVID-19 crisis, she knew she wanted to make a difference and she’s doing just that.

Carmen says she considers the co-workers of her son and daughter – as her own children.

“I want all of them protected. Not just one, I want all of them protected,” she said.

Carmen, along with countless others across the Tampa Bay area are making homemade masks by the thousands for health care workers and first responders at agencies like the Tampa Police Department.

Chief Brian Dugan told 8 On Your Side, “They have to come to work and they have to put themselves in harm’s way. There’s just no other way around it.”

Chief Dugan supports the cause wholeheartedly, as does TPD, describing the volunteers as giving the gift of life.

“There’s no better way to say thank you than to handmade something to hand make something that can save someone’s life. There’s no better way to thank someone than that,” said Chief Dugan.

If you’d like to volunteer to help the Mask Project of Tampa Bay or make a monetary donations, you can contact them via their Facebook or Twitter pages.

