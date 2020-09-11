Hundreds of Pasco students quarantined amid COVID-19 concerns, high school football games canceled

LAND O’LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) – Amid COVID-19 concerns in the Pasco County school district, hundreds of students have been quarantined in the last two weeks from Land O’Lakes High School and Zephyrhills High School.

It has also caused cancellations within high school athletics, including football programs at those high schools.

On Thursday afternoon, football games between Land O’Lakes High school and Mitchell High School were canceled for both junior varsity and varsity teams due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

School spokesperson Steve Hegarty told 8 On Your Side because students have tested positive, the quarantine process has taken place within schools to make sure people are safe.

“It adds up, and the numbers of those affected have included the football teams. It’s disappointing, but safety is the most important thing,” said Hegarty.

According to the school district, the latest numbers showed hundreds of students were in quarantine from Pasco County schools, including 267 students from Zephyrhills High School and 128 students from Land O’Lakes High School as of Thursday evening.

With Florida considered a hot spot, Tampa Bay schools are not taking any chances.

Instead, athletic programs are putting into place every safety precaution possible to ensure kids, teachers and administrators are healthy.

Football programs all over the Bay Area have had to make changes during this pandemic.

School administrators from Pasco County and the county athletic director all say, safety continues to be of the utmost importance.

Pasco’s athletic director says both parents and students were excited about football season, but realize that this is an unusual situation.