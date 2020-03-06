Breaking News
8 Florida residents diagnosed with coronavirus, state officials say

Hundreds of nervous passengers set sail from Tampa amidst Coronavirus outbreak

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As passengers set sail on Thursday from Port Tampa Bay, the Coronavirus outbreak was definitely on their radar.

Taking a cruise, many tell us, means taking a risk.

The epidemic is popping up on cruises around the world, forcing ships to stay at sea – often full of sick people and unable to return to port.

So, how did folks feel about boarding a ship for this weekend’s cruise? Would spending time on the high seas create high risk?

“To me, it all boils down to cleanliness. Wash your hands, do a fist bump or an elbow bump. It really is all about cleanliness,” said Lakeisha Erwin.

8 on Your Side has learned the Cruise Line International Association has added safety guidelines for all cruises, screening each and every person prior to boarding.

Carnival, Celebrity Cruises, Holland American Line, MSC Cruises, Norwegian and Royal Caribbean, which use Port Tampa Bay, are part of CLIA and the new regulations.

Passengers are not allowed to cruise if they’ve traveled through airports in China, South Korea, Iran or parts of Italy in the last two weeks. Passengers are also not allowed on the ship if they are currently being monitored for the virus or have been in contact with someone diagnosed within the past 14 days.

Christy Paulsen, from Wisconsin, was leaving on a cruise from Tampa with her children and tells 8 on Your Side she’s not overly concerned.

“We will do what we normally do,” Paulsen said. “We fight off influenza every year. We will do the same with Coronavirus.”

Officials with each cruise line have assured the public that the staff onboard each ship is keeping in close contact with health officials onshore, constantly monitoring the status of all passengers.

LATEST ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

liquor store crooks

Thumbnail for the video titled "liquor store crooks"

liquor store surveillance video

Thumbnail for the video titled "liquor store surveillance video"

Addressing cancer patients concerns about the coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Addressing cancer patients concerns about the coronavirus"

Health department breach

Thumbnail for the video titled "Health department breach"

Sarasota based 24-hour hand sanitizer company sees a spike in sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota based 24-hour hand sanitizer company sees a spike in sales"

Teen charged in December shooting death now out of jail and waiting for trial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teen charged in December shooting death now out of jail and waiting for trial"

Sick Pasco Co. woman claims ER doctor told her she had coronavirus, says Health Dept. said otherwise

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sick Pasco Co. woman claims ER doctor told her she had coronavirus, says Health Dept. said otherwise"

21-foot flamingo unveiled as new main terminal art at Tampa International Airport

Thumbnail for the video titled "21-foot flamingo unveiled as new main terminal art at Tampa International Airport"

McDonagh and Rutta are practicing with the team after missing about one month due to injuries

Thumbnail for the video titled "McDonagh and Rutta are practicing with the team after missing about one month due to injuries"

Road Rants: Travel app shortcut troubles

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road Rants: Travel app shortcut troubles"

the head coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning on the recovery of Steven Stamkos

Thumbnail for the video titled "the head coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning on the recovery of Steven Stamkos"

Truck spills cement on I-75 after serious crash; SB lanes still closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Truck spills cement on I-75 after serious crash; SB lanes still closed"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss