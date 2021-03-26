Hundreds of migrant workers to receive Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hundreds of migrant workers and their families will get the chance to receive the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in Plant City on Friday.

Migrant workers can be even more vulnerable to infection because many live in close quarters and work in close physical proximity to one another. Many are underserved and uninsured.

Colectivo ARBOL, a local nonprofit that supports Florida farmworkers, has teamed up with Walgreens to vaccinate 400 people at the Sadye Gibbs Martin Community Center. Vaccines will be available to migrant workers and their families ages 16 and up.

For more information, you can call 407-307-6090 or visit Colectivo ARBOL’s Facebook page.

