UNION, Mo. (KTVI) – Practicing social distancing to help fight the spread of coronavirus can be difficult.
That is why the Humane Society of Missouri’s Longmeadow Rescue Ranch is offering an “on-demand” baby goat service. You can adopt a goat without leaving the comfort of your home.
Longmeadow Rescue Ranch wants to get a dozen of their goats adopted. The delivery of the goat is completely free for those residing within a 25-mile radius from the Ranch in Union, Mo. But, the adoption fee is $50 and the service is for serious candidates only.
See the selection of baby goats here: longmeadowrescueranch.org/adopt.
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
- Coronavirus money: How much could you receive from historic stimulus?
- Amazon suspends nearly 4,000 sellers over coronavirus price gouging
- Sister of Illinois’ first COVID-19 death has also died of virus
- Humane society offering on-demand baby goat delivery for social distancing
- A U.S. Navy ship just became L.A.’s largest hospital amid pandemic