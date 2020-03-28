Humane society offering on-demand baby goat delivery for social distancing

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

UNION, Mo. (KTVI) – Practicing social distancing to help fight the spread of coronavirus can be difficult.

That is why the Humane Society of Missouri’s Longmeadow Rescue Ranch is offering an “on-demand” baby goat service. You can adopt a goat without leaving the comfort of your home.

Longmeadow Rescue Ranch wants to get a dozen of their goats adopted. The delivery of the goat is completely free for those residing within a 25-mile radius from the Ranch in Union, Mo. But, the adoption fee is $50 and the service is for serious candidates only.

See the selection of baby goats here: longmeadowrescueranch.org/adopt.

