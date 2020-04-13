How to track your coronavirus stimulus check

U.S. currency in one hundred dollar denominations are displayed for illustration purposes, in Washington, Monday, March 31, 2014. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/NEXSTAR) – If you’re one of the millions of Americans patiently waiting for their stimulus check, you might be wondering when it’s being sent or when you’ll receive it.

The IRS said the first round of stimulus payments were deposited to bank accounts on Saturday.

“We know many people are anxious to get their payments; we’ll continue issuing them as fast as we can,” the agency said.

So, if you’re wondering where your stimulus payment is, by the end of the week, you could have an answer.

The IRS website says its planning to launch an online tracker portal called “Get My Payment,” on April 17.

The new tool lets users check their payment status and confirm whether they’re getting it via direct deposit or a check in the mail with their registered address. The tool also guides users through a process where they can submit their personal bank account information.

The IRS will not contact people to collect personal or bank account information. Calls, texts, emails, and official-looking postcards or printouts that suggest otherwise are scams.

Here is more information on stimulus payments provided by the IRS:

Who is eligible?

U.S. residents will receive the Economic Impact Payment of $1,200 for individual or head of household filers, and $2,400 for married filing jointly if they are not a dependent of another taxpayer and have a work eligible Social Security number with adjusted gross income up to:

$75,000 for individuals

$112,500 for head of household filers and

$150,000 for married couples filing joint returns

Taxpayers will receive a reduced payment if their AGI is between:

$75,000 and $99,000 if their filing status was single or married filing separately

112,500 and $136,500 for head of household

$150,000 and $198,000 if their filing status was married filing jointly

The amount of the reduced payment will be based upon the taxpayers specific adjusted gross income.

Eligible retirees and recipients of Social Security, Railroad Retirement, disability or veterans’ benefits as well as taxpayers who do not make enough money to normally have to file a tax return will receive a payment. This also includes those who have no income, as well as those whose income comes entirely from certain benefit programs, such as Supplemental Security Income benefits.

Retirees who receive either Social Security retirement or Railroad Retirement benefits will also receive payments automatically.

