How to self-quarantine during the coronavirus outbreak

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As Coronavirus cases continue to increase, more and more people are being told to self-quarantine. But, what exactly does that mean? How do you handle a self-quarantine? What steps do you take?

8 on Your Side spoke with experts on Monday asking those questions.

“It’s absolutely going to get worse before it gets better,” said Dr. Paul Nanda, Chief Medical Officer for Tampa General Hospital Urgent Care powered by Fast Track.

However, Dr. Nanda is quick to caution, urging people to remain calm.

As updates come in daily, he says the public should not take an alarmist stance. Instead, he says, those who are concerned should focus on prevention and preparation, rather than panic.

According to the CDC and the Florida Department of Health, people should self-quarantine if they have been to a Coronavirus hot zone in the last two weeks or have been in close contact with someone who has.

“Its China, South Korea, Italy, Japan, so if you’ve traveled to any one of those countries, in the last 14 days and have symptoms such as cough or fever, those are people that need to call the department of health and self quarantine,” said Dr. Nanda.

8 on Your Side asked Tampa Bay area doctors the following self-quarantine questions:

Is it necessary to place a sign on your door or mailbox if you’re under self-quarantine? No. In fact, if might do more harm than good, causing panic among your neighbors.

Should I notify food delivery services? Yes. Experts say you should make them aware of the situation regarding self-quarantine and pay for an food online, instructing the delivery driver to leave items at the front door.

Should you isolate within your own home during self-quarantine? Yes. Treat that person the same as someone who has the flu. People should sleep in another room, use separate towels, utensils, glasses, etc. Do not share.

8 on Your Side spoke with one dad who summed it up perfectly. “No one goes in the kitchen, no one goes and touches everything, and if you want something, we’ll bring it to you,” he said.

If there are any questions, Dr. Nanda encourages any and all patients to speak with their physicians. He also urged patients to utilize Tampa General Hospital Virtual Care where patients can speak remotely with doctors. Tampa General Hospital provided the following information below:

Now you can visit a doctor live any time, anywhere on your smartphone, tablet or computer, 24/7/365.

For assistance using TGH Virtual Care, e-mail TGHVirtualCare@americanwell.com or call customer support at (877) 716-5654.

For prescription assistance, please call the prescription hotline at (888) 982-7956. Visit our Virtual Care FAQs page to learn more.