How to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As more Florida residents continue to be vaccinated for COVID-19 across the state, the number of sites available also continues to rise.
Below you will find all 10 Tampa Bay counties and the different types of vaccination sites residents can take advantage of. Whether it’s a state-run site or operated by the county, residents can find a vaccination location nearest them through the following bullet points:
Hillsborough County
- Federally-supported vaccination sites
- Walk-ups accepted
- State-run vaccination sites
- Appointments required via MyVaccine.FL.gov
- County-run vaccination sites
- Appointments required via patientportalfl.com
- Other options (ie. health care and pharmacy locations)
Pinellas County
- Federally-supported vaccination sites
- Walk-ups accepted
- Community Health Centers of Pinellas, Inc. vaccination sites
- Appointments required via chcpinellas.org
- Other county-run vaccination sites
- Appointments required via patientportalfl.com
- Other options (ie. health care and pharmacy locations)
Manatee County
- County-run vaccination sites
- Appointments required via vax.mymanatee.org
- Other options (ie. pharmacy locations)
Sarasota County
- County-run vaccination sites
- Appointments required via bit.ly/VAX941
Polk County
- County-run vaccination sites
- Appointments required via register.polk.health
Pasco County
- County-run vaccination sites
- Appointments required via patientportalfl.com
Hernando County
- State-run vaccination sites
- Appointments required via patientportalfl.com
- Other options (ie. pharmacy locations)
Highlands County
- State-run vaccination sites
- Appointments required via MyVaccine.FL.gov
Citrus County
- State-run vaccination sites
- Appointments required via MyVaccine.FL.gov
Hardee County
- State-run vaccination sites
- Appointments required at hardee.floridahealth.gov and walmart.com/cp/1228302