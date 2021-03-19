How to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Tampa Bay

Coronavirus

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As more Florida residents continue to be vaccinated for COVID-19 across the state, the number of sites available also continues to rise.

Below you will find all 10 Tampa Bay counties and the different types of vaccination sites residents can take advantage of. Whether it’s a state-run site or operated by the county, residents can find a vaccination location nearest them through the following bullet points:

Hillsborough County

Pinellas County

Manatee County

Sarasota County

Polk County

Pasco County

Hernando County

Highlands County

Citrus County

Hardee County

