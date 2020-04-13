How to donate to Tampa Bay food banks during COVID-19 crisis

Breaking News
TAMPA (WFLA) — As the coronavirus pandemic temporarily cripples the American economy, good Samaritans are wondering where they can donate food to those in need.

Here is a list of food banks across Tampa Bay taking donations:

Feeding Tampa Bay: (813) 254-1190

Feeding Tampa Bay offers seven different ways to donate. Click here to see how.

Metropolitan Ministries: (813) 209-1000

Click here for the various ways to donate food to Metropolitan Ministries.

Salvation Army: (813) 226-0055

Click here for the ‘Ways to give’ section of their website.

For a list of other food pantries across Tampa Bay, click here.

