How to donate to Tampa Bay food banks during COVID-19 crisis

TAMPA (WFLA) — As the coronavirus pandemic temporarily cripples the American economy, good Samaritans are wondering where they can donate food to those in need.
Here is a list of food banks across Tampa Bay taking donations:
Feeding Tampa Bay: (813) 254-1190
Feeding Tampa Bay offers seven different ways to donate. Click here to see how.
Metropolitan Ministries: (813) 209-1000
Click here for the various ways to donate food to Metropolitan Ministries.
Salvation Army: (813) 226-0055
Click here for the ‘Ways to give’ section of their website.
For a list of other food pantries across Tampa Bay, click here.
