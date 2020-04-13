How to care for yourself while battling COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Doctors say once a person is diagnosed with COVID-19 isolation and self-care are the two best things a person can do to get through the rough time.

If diagnosed with coronavirus, staying in isolation is key. If others are in the home with the person who tested positive, that means the COVID-19 patient has to be confined to one room and one bathroom.

Anyone else should be cleaning frequently, only making contact through a door or through technology and wearing a mask.

Accord to epidemiologist Dr. Macklin Guzman, statistics on the likelihood of transmitting the disease to a family member is unknown at the time. However, based on data from China, he says limiting exposure will help reduce the transmission.

“Transmission within a household, and some of this research is coming from China, there has been a variability of 40 to 60 percent,” Guzman said. “It also comes down to the dynamics of the household, how close people are in close proximity to each other, how large is the house.”

Also, don’t forget to eat. Dr. Guzman says there isn’t a specific diet COVID-19 patients have to follow, however, eating as though one may normally would is recommended.

“You want to make sure you are having a healthy balanced diet, continue with the fruits, the veggies, the lean proteins, staying hydrated, and minimizing stress,” he said.

He also emphasized getting the proper amount of sleep and exercising/moving around if ones body allows. Dr. Guzman says a person diagnosed with COVID-19 should also stay away from pets, just as a precautionary measure.

Once diagnosed, patients will receive care procedures recommended by the CDC. Dr. Guzman recommends following those and reaching out to the doctor if any issues pop up.

