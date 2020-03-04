How Tampa doctors are taking steps to help prevent spread of COVID-19

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) — At Pediatric Health Care Alliance offices in the Bay area, there is a new policy to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Parents are being asked to keep their children outside until they can be seen by a nurse if they have a cough and fever.

“It’s a new policy,” Doctor Cynthia Wood White said. “It’s recommended by the CDC and we just started it this morning actually. So what we are doing to try our best from having the virus, or any of the viruses in general from getting transmitted, is to use the patient’s car as their waiting room.”

In Hillsborough County one woman has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and her sister is presumed to have the virus after the first patient traveled to Italy.

Dr. Wood White says it’s a virus that can easily be spread and they are being proactive to prevent the spread of their virus between patients in the waiting room.

“So when they call, if their child has a fever, we’re having them check in on the phone when they get here and then our nurse will go and get them from outside and bring the child directly into the exam room,” Wood White said.

All staff at the office are now washing their hands with soap and water more frequently.

The Doctor says treatment of the coronavirus will also be very similar to treatment for the Flu for most patients.

“It’s all supportive care, unless you develop pneumonia and respiratory difficulty and then a lot of these people are in the hospital, not only on IV medicine, but on ventilators, just to help them to breath,” Wood White said.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Hillsborough Co. Commission tightens pet retail sale laws

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough Co. Commission tightens pet retail sale laws"

Coronavirus precaution: Brandon restaurant has business sanitized

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus precaution: Brandon restaurant has business sanitized"

Port Tampa Bay, airports ramp up cleaning efforts amid coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Port Tampa Bay, airports ramp up cleaning efforts amid coronavirus concerns"

Bradenton police K-9 retires and receives heartwarming send-off

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bradenton police K-9 retires and receives heartwarming send-off"

Remarkable woman in Lakeland turns heartache into help and healing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable woman in Lakeland turns heartache into help and healing"

Rory McIlroy on 2020 Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rory McIlroy on 2020 Olympics"

Florida resident self-isolating in Washington after testing positive for coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida resident self-isolating in Washington after testing positive for coronavirus"

Biden claims 9 Super Tuesday victories, including Texas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Biden claims 9 Super Tuesday victories, including Texas"

2019 River O' Green Timelapse

Thumbnail for the video titled "2019 River O' Green Timelapse"

Fly away to Neverland with Penguin Project's 'Peter Pan Jr.' play

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fly away to Neverland with Penguin Project's 'Peter Pan Jr.' play"

Hillsborough Co. Commission takes on coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough Co. Commission takes on coronavirus"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss