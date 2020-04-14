Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

How Clearwater Beach is benefiting from its closure

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – While most people usually go to the shore to take a break, the absence of visitors is letting Clearwater Beach finally enjoy its own.

“The beach is going to be brighter and more beautiful when it’s ready to open back up,” Senior Public Information Coordinator Jason Beisel said while showcasing virtually-spotless sand over Skype. “We do a pretty good job, but this is the cleanest I’ve seen it – there’s no one out here on it.”

No one – unless you count Beisel, of course, who is permitted to take video on the grounds, in addition to the patrolling police officers. However, he is not only feeling this abrupt change on foot.

“To give you an idea just how quiet it’s been: This time of year, our roundabout – because of Spring Break – usually has about 50,000 cars a day. So far, that number has dropped to below 8,000.”

Despite the impact this shutdown may be having on its tourism industry, people around the world clearly agree Clearwater Beach looks pristine. In fact, the Washington Post recently featured one of its many webcams on a list of 15 live streams to enjoy from home.

You can experience the featured live camera here. You can also find The Clearwater Marine Aquarium’s live camera here.

