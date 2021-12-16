How a Kennedy built an anti-vaccine juggernaut amid COVID-19

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s anti-vaccine group has thrived during the COVID-19 pandemic.

An investigation by The Associated Press finds that Children’s Health Defense has raked in funds and followers as Kennedy used his star power as a member of one of America’s most famous families to open doors, raise money and lend his group credibility.

The group’s newsletter and website use slanted information, cherry-picked facts and conspiracy theories to spread distrust of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Experts say it has targeted its false claims at groups that may be more prone to distrust the vaccine, including mothers and Black Americans.

Read the full report on the Associated Press’ website.