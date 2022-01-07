Houston mother charged after son found in trunk at drive-thru COVID testing site, officials say

ST. PETERSBURG, FL – JULY 08: Registered Nurses Gina Aubourg (L) and Renee Lewis begins testing at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at the Duke Energy for the Arts Mahaffey Theater on July 8, 2020 in St. Petersburg, Florida. The Pinellas County Government partnered with state and local health care agencies to open a COVID-19 testing site while the state undergoes another surge in coronavirus cases. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (KETK) – A Houston mother was charged after her 13-year-old son was found in the trunk of the car while she was at a drive-thru COVID testing site, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

Sarah Beam was charged with endangering a child, according to NBC affiliate KPRC. The Cy-Fair ISD Police Department said that a warrant has been issued for her arrest.

Reports say that Beam pulled into the Cy-Fair ISD drive-thru COVID testing site at in northwest Harris County when a witness reported hearing something in the trunk. The witness said when Beam unlatched the trunk, the boy was found lying down inside.

Beam allegedly told authorities her son had tested positive for COVID-19 and she was taking him to the site for additional testing. In order to protect herself from being exposed, Beam decided to put the boy in the trunk of the car.

Cy-Fair ISD officials said Beam most recently taught at Cypress Falls High School and has been employed by the district since 2011. She has now been placed on administrative leave.

Cy-Fair ISD released a statement regarding the incident:

“CFPD was alerted that a child was in the trunk of a car at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site earlier this week. Law enforcement conducted a full investigation, resulting in a warrant for arrest. Thankfully, the child was not harmed.”