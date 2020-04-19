Hospital plays Bill Withers ‘Lean On Me’ every time a coronavirus patient is discharged

Breaking News
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — At Lafayette General Health Hospitals, they are celebrating every recovery from COVID-19 in a special way.

According to Patricia Thompson, Director of Communications, when a COVID-19 patient is discharged from the hospital, “Lean on Me” by Bill Withers is played over the hospital loudspeakers.

“Its such a good song. When it plays, it cues staff to meet the patient in the lobby to celebrate with them as they are wheeled away,” Thompson said.

The first verse and chorus of ‘Lean on Me’ according to LyricFind are:

Sometimes in our lives we all have pain
We all have sorrow
But if we are wise
We know that there’s always tomorrow

Lean on me, when you’re not strong
And I’ll be your friend
I’ll help you carry on
For it won’t be long
‘Til I’m gonna need
Somebody to lean on

Singer and songwriter Bill Withers died March 30, 2020 following heart complications.

He was 81 years old.

