Hospital accused of reusing masks

(CNN Newsource) – A hospital in New York is accused of recycling masks for its staff.

Employees at Vassar Brothers Medical Center allegedly found dozens of use N-95 masks in a storage closet on Sunday, and sent video of the masks to News 12 Westchester.

The workers say the hospital is reusing masks and boxing them to appear as though they’re new. The hospital has denied the allegations.

VBMC President Peter Kelly told the news station that the hospital, like others, is saving used masks to be reused only if there’s another national shortage, like when the pandemic first hit.

“One of the things we were doing was drying them before we packaged them away and we have never had to use them,” Kelly said.

But nurses say that was not the case and expressed concern for their health and safety.

They said in one case, a nurse received a mask that was supposed to be new that had makeup stains on it.

The hospital however, maintains they have a three-month supply of PPE as required by the state, and that the health and safety of staff and patients remains their utmost priority.

LATEST STORIES: