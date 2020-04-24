Hormel Foods gives $10M in bonuses to plant workers

(CNN) – Hormel Foods is giving more than $10 million in bonuses to its food plant workers.
The move is a thank you to those who are working through the coronavirus pandemic.
The company, headquartered in Austin, announced Thursday that it’s adding $7 million in additional bonuses on top of the $4 million it gave to frontline workers this month.
So how does that all divide up?
Full-time workers will get $800 in bonus pay and part-time employees will get $300.
The first round of checks went out this month. The second round is set to go out in early July.
