Holmes Beach restaurant requests patrons to be vaccinated

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Vaccinations are required to eat inside one Holmes Beach restaurant. The owner of Beach Bistro Sean Murphy, made the decision, given the surge in COVID-19 cases.

He tells 8 On Your Side he’s doing everything possible to keep his business safe.

“People are coming to dinner because they feel safe,” Murphy said.

Murphy believes his restaurant Beach Bistro is one of the safest in the country. He says it started by purifying the air.

“The air in here is turned every two to three minutes,” Murphy said.

Next, he wanted to get 100 percent of his staff vaccinated, which they accomplished. Now, he’s asking that patrons get fully vaccinated before coming inside the restaurant.

“My job is to make this space as safe as I possibly can for my family, staff and patrons,” Murphy said.

Earlier this week, the CDC once again urged unvaccinated people to get vaccinated and wear a mask until they do. The agency also recommended fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors again.

Governor Ron DeSantis mocked the CDC’s latest mask guidance, and on Friday said there will be no lockdowns.

“There will be no restrictions and no mandates in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said.

“This is about science, this isn’t about politics, myth or magic,” Murphy said when asked about the Governor’s recent comments.

Families were happy to learn about the change at the restaurant, and hope other businesses follow suit.

“You hope so for sure, I mean I think they would,” one patron said.



“It was important for us to do this within our space, but I think what we’re doing is encouraging other restaurant tours,” Murphy said.

Murphy says the restaurant can’t get proof of vaccination, so they’re taking people’s word. He says so far, they’ve only turned away less than five people.