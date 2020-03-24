Holland America cruise ship to dock in Florida port with 42 people showing flu-like symptoms

Breaking News
Stay-at-home in Tampa: Mayor Castor moving forward with city-wide order as coronavirus concerns grow
TAMPA (WFLA) – A cruise ship with 42 sick people aboard is expected to dock next week in Florida.

According to Holland America, the Zaandam cruise ship has 13 guests and 29 crew experiencing influenza-like symptoms.

Testing for the coronavirus is currently not on board the ship while officials from the cruise line as well as the state of Florida and Broward County have not confirmed if testing would be provided should it be allowed to dock.

“Since it is flu season, and COVID-19 testing is not available on board, it is difficult to determine the cause of these elevated cases at this time,” Holland America said in a statement.

All 1,243 guests and 586 crew on board have been asked to stay in their rooms as the ship sails to Fort Lauderdale. The ship is scheduled to dock at Port Everglades on Monday, March 30.

The Zaandam originally left Buenos Aires, Argentina on March 7 and was supposed to end on March 21st in Chile – however, it has been in the water since March 14 after passengers were denied the chance to leave and take flights home.

However, the ship is still trying to secure permission to enter the Panama Canal and looking into different options should that permission be denied.

