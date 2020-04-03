Hobby Lobby furloughing nearly all employees, closing all stores temporarily

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PLANTATION, FL – JUNE 30: A Hobby Lobby store is seen on June 30, 2014 in Plantation, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) – After reopening stores across the country in defiance of coronavirus-related state lockdown orders, Hobby Lobby is closing all stores nationally and furloughing nearly all store employees.

In a statement posted on the company website on Friday, Hobby Lobby announced it would furlough “nearly all store employees” and a large portion of corporate and distribution employees, effective Friday, April 3rd, at 8:00 p.m.

“We know our customers relied on us to provide essential products, including materials to make personal protective equipment, such as face masks, educational supplies for the countless parents who are now educating their children from home, and the thousands of small arts and crafts businesses who rely on us for supplies to make their products,” Hobby Lobby wrote in the statement.

The announcement comes following controversy, after the craft store chain refused to close its stores to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Delta giving travel credits until 2022

Thumbnail for the video titled "Delta giving travel credits until 2022"

Dr. Fauci: ‘I don’t understand’ why there’s no national stay-at-home order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Fauci: ‘I don’t understand’ why there’s no national stay-at-home order"

City of St. Petersburg Announces Fighting Chance Fund

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of St. Petersburg Announces Fighting Chance Fund"

Mayor Castor addresses restrictions on religious practices during Hillsborough County EGP meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Castor addresses restrictions on religious practices during Hillsborough County EGP meeting"

Coronavirus in Florida: Cases exceed 9K, stay-at-home order in effect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Florida: Cases exceed 9K, stay-at-home order in effect"

Something Good: FL couple keeps business alive with virtual photo shoots

Thumbnail for the video titled "Something Good: FL couple keeps business alive with virtual photo shoots"

Tampa YMCA keeps Veggie Van rolling during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa YMCA keeps Veggie Van rolling during pandemic"

Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Morning Forecast"

golf courses open during stay at home order

Thumbnail for the video titled "golf courses open during stay at home order"

Coronavirus in Florida: Daily flights from New York area to Florida drop during the end of March

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Florida: Daily flights from New York area to Florida drop during the end of March"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss