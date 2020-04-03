Hobby Lobby furloughing nearly all employees, closing all stores temporarily

PLANTATION, FL – JUNE 30: A Hobby Lobby store is seen on June 30, 2014 in Plantation, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) – After reopening stores across the country in defiance of coronavirus-related state lockdown orders, Hobby Lobby is closing all stores nationally and furloughing nearly all store employees.

In a statement posted on the company website on Friday, Hobby Lobby announced it would furlough “nearly all store employees” and a large portion of corporate and distribution employees, effective Friday, April 3rd, at 8:00 p.m.

“We know our customers relied on us to provide essential products, including materials to make personal protective equipment, such as face masks, educational supplies for the countless parents who are now educating their children from home, and the thousands of small arts and crafts businesses who rely on us for supplies to make their products,” Hobby Lobby wrote in the statement.

The announcement comes following controversy, after the craft store chain refused to close its stores to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

