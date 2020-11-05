Hillsborough teacher’s son says COVID-19 related illnesses ‘overtook his dad quickly’

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The rise in coronavirus cases in Tampa Bay is responsible for taking the life of a longtime educator at Plant City High School.

Michael Wanner died Tuesday after suffering from illnesses related to COVID-19, according to a spokesperson for the Hillsborough County School District.

The beloved forensics teacher dedicated his life to helping students.

“It’s very hard to process, I mean, my dad wasn’t even 60 yet,” his son Evan Wanner told 8 On Your Side. “So, I still, I never would have believed that the day would have come this fast.”

The family of this well-known teacher is beyond heartbroken, still in shock after seeing their loved one suffer from coronavirus.

“I don’t think anyone, none of his friends, none of his family, no one thought it would come this quickly or come this fast, but unfortunately it did,” Wanner said.

Michael Wanner was a married father of four who loved teaching at Plant City High School. He was a teacher at Plant City High School for more than a decade and was also a local Boy Scout troop leader.

He was loved and respected by many. His son, Evan, tells 8 On Your Side he watched his father go downhill far too fast.

“It’s terrible, it’s very sad, it’s quick. it’s too quick,” he explained.

According to the Hillsborough County School District, the high school teacher contracted the virus off-campus and did not return to the classroom after testing positive.

His son tells us his father was placed on a ventilator after being hospitalized and, sadly, was never able to recover.

“It did hit him very quickly and very hard. it overtook him quick,” explained Wanner.

Grief counselors are expected to be on hand Thursday morning to help students and staff.

Evan Wanner says a celebration of life service will, most likely, take place next week.

