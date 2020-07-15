Hillsborough small businesses can request a free, no-contact thermometer

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Operators of small businesses in Hillsborough County can request a no-contact infrared forehead thermometer, free of charge, from the county Office of Emergency Management.
Emergency Management officials requested the no-contact thermometers from the state.
There is a supply of 1,250 available for distribution to small businesses in the county.
The free thermometers are available as supplies last and there is a limit of one per business.
Instructions for pickup will be given at the time the request is approved.
Those submitting a request should bring proof of their Federal Tax Identification Number at the time of pickup.
To make a request, submit a form using this link.