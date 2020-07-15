LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Hillsborough small businesses can request a free, no-contact thermometer

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Operators of small businesses in Hillsborough County can request a no-contact infrared forehead thermometer, free of charge, from the county Office of Emergency Management.

Emergency Management officials requested the no-contact thermometers from the state.

There is a supply of 1,250 available for distribution to small businesses in the county.

The free thermometers are available as supplies last and there is a limit of one per business.

Instructions for pickup will be given at the time the request is approved.

Those submitting a request should bring proof of their Federal Tax Identification Number at the time of pickup.

To make a request, submit a form using this link.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss