Hillsborough small businesses can request a free, no-contact thermometer

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Operators of small businesses in Hillsborough County can request a no-contact infrared forehead thermometer, free of charge, from the county Office of Emergency Management.

Emergency Management officials requested the no-contact thermometers from the state.

There is a supply of 1,250 available for distribution to small businesses in the county.

The free thermometers are available as supplies last and there is a limit of one per business.

Instructions for pickup will be given at the time the request is approved.

Those submitting a request should bring proof of their Federal Tax Identification Number at the time of pickup.

To make a request, submit a form using this link.