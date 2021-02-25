Hillsborough Schools work to increase kindergarten enrollment during pandemic

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County Schools is launching a new campaign to get kids back in the classroom, and the district is focusing on one area they believe is critical to kids development; kindergarten.

Since the pandemic started, enrollment has gone down across the country. Some students have switched to virtual learning, and in some cases, students have just disappeared.

Hillsborough County Schools is getting ready for the next school year by making sure parents have the information necessary to feel comfortable bringing their young kids back to the classroom. This campaign is all part of “Ready for Kindergarten Week.”

District officials say the safety protocols are in place to protect against COVID-19 including hand washing, mask wearing, and social distancing.

This week, parents of kindergarten age kids can join Zoom meetings, meet with teachers at their local schools, and register for the next school year. Teachers say getting young students into kindergarten is vital.

“Kindergarten is a super, super important year where we explore social, emotional, problem solving skills as well as academic and study skills,” said kindergarten teacher Cherise Henry. “Whether we offer e-learning or in person, but we just want our kindergarten students to come to school because it actually sets them up for a successful educational career.”

Ready for Kindergarten Week ends on Feb 26. There is an online resource put together by the school district with everything a parent needs to know. You can find that by clicking here.