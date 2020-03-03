TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County school district officials are taking steps to keep kids safe in the wake of the coronavirus.

By the end on the week, the district plans to have hand sanitizer stations set up at all entrances and on all buses.

School staff are also reminding children to wash their hands often, including after recess and lunch.

Flyers are being distributed to remind students of proper hygiene.

“We will be teaching them in their classrooms, proper handwashing and cleanliness which we do all the time anyway. But we will make we emphasize it. And they are pretty good about using hand dispensers,” said Gorrie Elementary School Principal, Marjorie Sandler.

School leaders are also promising to keep parents informed.

“The district has a plan and will be communicating that and continuing to communicate that at the school site we just again are talking about keeping clean and staying home when you’re not feeling well,” said Sandler.

LATEST STORIES:



