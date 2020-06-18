Hillsborough schools details reopening plan amid COVID-19

FILE – In this Aug. 13, 2014, file photo, a student prepares to leave the Enterprise Attendance Center school southeast of Brookhaven Miss. The federal government has decided to delay changing the way it determines funding for rural education after a bipartisan group of lawmakers said the move would hurt hundreds of schools. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County School Superintendent Addison Davis outlined his plan for bringing students back to school in the fall.

The superintendent said students would not be required to wear masks, but they may do so if they choose to.

Davis added that providing a mask for every student would cost the district $9 million a month to purchase single-use masks for all 220,000 students, while staff will be provided reusable masks.

The district will also provide sanitizing products in classrooms and common areas.

The overall plan will be presented to the school board on June 23.