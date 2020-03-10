Tampa Bay school districts canceling some field trips amid coronavirus concerns

FILE – In this Jan. 7, 2015 file photo, public school buses are parked in Springfield, Ill. Once upon a time, finding out how your child was doing in school could require weeks of patience. You waited for the parent-teacher conference, for a return phone call from school if you were concerned and, eventually, for […]

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – School districts in the Tampa Bay area have started to cancel certain field trips due to growing concerns about the coronavirus.

Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County Public Schools posted a statement on its social media pages Tuesday saying school-sponsored out-of-state trips and trips involving air travel are canceled until further notice.

The district says the canceled trips include field trips and athletic competitions. The decision was made based on a recommendation from the Florida Department on Education.

“In-state trips are still permitted – but, as is always the case, each trip is reviewed administratively at the district level and could be approved or disapproved based on the current situation in Florida,” district officials said. “This decision has just been made, so if this may affect your student, please give your child’s school time to understand and adjust – and listen for more information from your child’s school.”

Polk County

Polk County Public Schools released a statement Tuesday afternoon announcing that all student field trips involving air travel are suspended through the end of the year. District leaders say they made the decision after a call with the Florida Commissioner of Education.

“District and school staff members will work with parents and travel companies to make appropriate cancellation arrangements,” the statement said. “While we have been advised by experts that the risk to young people remains low, we encourage everyone to continue to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and to follow healthy habits.”

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK: