Tampa Bay school districts canceling some field trips amid coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
SCHOOL BUS FILE

FILE – In this Jan. 7, 2015 file photo, public school buses are parked in Springfield, Ill. Once upon a time, finding out how your child was doing in school could require weeks of patience. You waited for the parent-teacher conference, for a return phone call from school if you were concerned and, eventually, for […]

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – School districts in the Tampa Bay area have started to cancel certain field trips due to growing concerns about the coronavirus.

Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County Public Schools posted a statement on its social media pages Tuesday saying school-sponsored out-of-state trips and trips involving air travel are canceled until further notice.

The district says the canceled trips include field trips and athletic competitions. The decision was made based on a recommendation from the Florida Department on Education.

“In-state trips are still permitted – but, as is always the case, each trip is reviewed administratively at the district level and could be approved or disapproved based on the current situation in Florida,” district officials said. “This decision has just been made, so if this may affect your student, please give your child’s school time to understand and adjust – and listen for more information from your child’s school.”

Polk County

Polk County Public Schools released a statement Tuesday afternoon announcing that all student field trips involving air travel are suspended through the end of the year. District leaders say they made the decision after a call with the Florida Commissioner of Education.

“District and school staff members will work with parents and travel companies to make appropriate cancellation arrangements,” the statement said. “While we have been advised by experts that the risk to young people remains low, we encourage everyone to continue to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and to follow healthy habits.”

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

the football team at the University of South Florida held their first spring practice on Tuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "the football team at the University of South Florida held their first spring practice on Tuesday"

Coronavirus Q&A: Global health expert answers questions live on WFLA Now

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Q&A: Global health expert answers questions live on WFLA Now"

14-year-old struck, killed by Jeep while riding bicycle in New Port Richey

Thumbnail for the video titled "14-year-old struck, killed by Jeep while riding bicycle in New Port Richey"

Aging & Wellness Institute gets older adults into shape with intense exercise

Thumbnail for the video titled "Aging & Wellness Institute gets older adults into shape with intense exercise"

Coronavirus response: Port Tampa Bay unveils new cleaning measures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus response: Port Tampa Bay unveils new cleaning measures"

Manatee Co. School District spends $100,000 on cleaning supplies amid Coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Manatee Co. School District spends $100,000 on cleaning supplies amid Coronavirus outbreak"

Crews respond to explosions, fire at Tampa auto repair shop

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crews respond to explosions, fire at Tampa auto repair shop"

Crews respond to fire at business in Ybor Heights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crews respond to fire at business in Ybor Heights"

Tuesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Midday Weather Update"

How to self-quarantine during the coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to self-quarantine during the coronavirus outbreak"

Florida health department asks some international travelers to self-isolate for 14 days amid coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida health department asks some international travelers to self-isolate for 14 days amid coronavirus concerns"

Two private companies start testing for coronavirus in Florida  

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two private companies start testing for coronavirus in Florida  "
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss