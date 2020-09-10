Hillsborough Schools adds Spanish hotline to support parents with online learning

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Online learning is proving to be a headache for parents and students. For those who don’t speak English, it’s even harder to understand and troubleshoot Hillsborough County School District’s online learning platform, Canvas.

The school district has launched a Spanish hotline to help families navigate Canvas and any other problems they may face.

“In Hillsborough County, I want to say 30-percent of our family members are Spanish-speaking only so this is very important to have this line so we can communicate with them in their language,” says Lillian Perez, a mental health clinician with the district.

15 bilingual workers are fielding about 80 calls a day.

“They can get anything from transportation assistance, Canvas support, I had a family who called and was wondering where she could get school uniforms for her child,” says Perez.

Perez adds many parents are simply needing support in their native language to quell the anxiety of having their children in school amidst a pandemic. Mental health services are also offered in Spanish and English for those who need a support system.

You can reach the Spanish hotline at 813-272-4789. The numbers to all of the district’s hotlines are below.

