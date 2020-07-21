Hillsborough school district holds second virtual town hall amid reopening

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough Public School District leaders held a second virtual town hall Tuesday morning since releasing the draft plan to reopen schools next month during the coronavirus pandemic.

The health and safety protocols meant to protect students and staff will be noticeable from the moment children board the bus.

“Bus drivers are going to be wearing a mask, every student is going to be wearing a mask, we’re wiping down the high touch points and hand sanitizer will be provided to every person that gets on that bus,” Chief of Operations Chris Farkas said.

Disposable masks will be made available on buses and students, teachers and staff will receive three reusable face coverings from the district.

Once inside the school, administrators admit social distancing will be a challenge.

“Procedures and routines we do in elementary school are going to be something we do now in middle and high school,” Farkas said.

The plan is to have staff watching the hallways and for there to be signs directing students to walk on the right side.

“A lot of times the hallways get congested because groups of friends in a normal high school pattern are going to sit and talk to one another,” Farkas said. “We understand that’s part of it, but under the new conditions of Covid that’s not something we can allow to happen.”

The school district tweeted an updated breakdown of parents declaration of intent responses showing over 49% chose on-site learning for their kids. With just over half of parents choosing either virtual learning or e-learning for their students: 42.10% selected e-learning while 8.79% chose virtual school.

Superintendent Addison Davis said students learning from home might still need to take a test at their school to ensure fairness.

“I’m saying this openly today there may be a requirement for those who are taking e-learning that will have scheduled assessments come into our brick and mortar schools,” he said.

Temperature checks will be required for employees, but not for students, Davis said during Monday night’s virtual town hall.

The school year for teachers still begins on Monday July 31 even if the school board decides to delay the first day of class two weeks until August 24 on Thursday.

