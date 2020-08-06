Hillsborough School Board to make final decision on reopening plan

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Thursday is the day thousands of parents in Hillsborough County have been waiting for.

School board members will be making a final decision about what the school year will look like during a special meeting at 9 a.m.

The district already pushed the school year start date back by two weeks.

Despite the uncertainty, the district has implemented various safety measures for a return to the classroom.

School board members are weighing a return to the classroom, virtual learning, or some sort of combination.

“At this point I think everything’s on the table. Everything is up for discussion. And my job, I got some homework from the board to be able to bring back some information so I’ve been meeting with medical experts, along the way and from our past media in order to provide informed analytics to the board so that they can make a decision in the best interest of our children in the community,” said Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent Addison Davis.

Earlier this summer, Davis said masks will be required for staff and students who return for in-person classes. The district will provide three reusable masks to each student on the first day of school. Three reusable masks will also be provided to staff members.

Families were given three back-to-school options: in-person learning, eLearning and virtual school.

