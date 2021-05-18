Hillsborough school board to discuss next year’s mask policy at Tuesday meeting

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County School Board will meet on Tuesday to discuss the district’s policy on face coverings for the upcoming school year.

Board members will only be talking about the plan—no decisions are expected to be made at Tuesday’s meeting.

The meeting comes after the CDC recommended students continue to wear masks for the remainder of the 2021-2021 school year, days after it eased the indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people.

The reaction from parents has been mixed. Lisa McLeod says she doesn’t want to send her child to school with a mask.

“It would be awesome to not allow the kids to wear a mask because she complains about being hot and stuffy so I’m fortunate my kids don’t have medical issues but kids who do it’s hard to say,” McLeod said. “Optional is a good idea, but I wouldn’t send my kids with a mask no, and I’m not looking forward to them not having to wear them.”

Vijaya Sundararajan says she prefers children wear masks in school.

“Some people are still not vaccinating and Florida is a tourist place and we don’t know where it comes,” Sundararajan said.

The school board meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m.