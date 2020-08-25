Hillsborough Schools to stick with current reopening plan

HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla (WFLA) – Hillsborough County School Board members are meeting on Tuesday following a big decision in the battle over reopening Florida schools.

Florida’s largest teacher’s union had sued Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Department of Education, and Commissioner Richard Corcoran, saying being forced to return to brick and mortar during a pandemic was a recipe for disaster. A judge ruled Monday it’s unconstitutional to threaten to withhold funding from districts that don’t comply with the state’s school reopening order.

“The districts have no meaningful alternative,” Leon County Circuit Judge Charles Dodson said while ruling in favor of the union. “If an individual school district chooses safety, that is, delaying the start of schools until it individually determines it is safe to do so for its county, it risks losing state funding, even though every student is being taught.”

The judge’s ruling means school districts are now autonomous and puts the power back into the hands of local leaders.

The state has appealed the ruling and the motion is now on pause. The court has 15 days to respond to their appeal.

On Tuesday, members of the Hillsborough County School Board held a workshop to discuss the lawsuit and the district’s mental health initiatives.

“There’s nothing the board can really do right now,” said Jim Porter, an attorney for the school board “The most conservative thing to do would be to continue to follow the lawsuit and see where it leads.”

Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent Addison Davis said the district plans to stick with its current reopening plan, which was approved by the state earlier this month.

“My recommendation would be to continue to plan as previously approved originally, so that we continue to stay within the funding model outlined by the Florida Department of Education,” Davis said. “If [the state’s] appeal is approved and it removes any of the recent injunction, then that means if we continue to pause than we would be out of close to $200 million, and I don’t recommend that at this time.”

Hillsborough County School Board member Tamara Shamburger said the county was bullied by state leaders who threatened to withhold funding if they didn’t comply.

“This is not a personal decision, this is based on sound and scientific medical advice that our school buildings should not be opened. I’m thrilled the judge agreed with that,” said Shamburger.

The state had rejected the school board’s plan for a full month of online learning.

“I was stunned, I really was stunned,” she told 8 On Your Side, adding that they were choosing politics over people.

Shamburger said she’s happy with the judge’s decision.

“Since this ruling today, we’ve gotten hundreds if not thousands of emails. Constituents have contacted us on social media. Some are happy, some are angry,” she said. “This is not a personal decision, this is based on sound and scientific medical advice that our school buildings should not be opened. I’m thrilled the judge agreed with that.”

Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran released the following statement:

“We’ve said it all along, and we will say it one million times – we are 100% confident we will win this lawsuit. This fight has been, and will continue to be, about giving every parent, every teacher and every student a choice, regardless of what educational option they choose. If you are one of the 1.6 million students who have chosen to return to the classroom, a parent, or a classroom teacher that wanted to educate their student in person, we strongly encourage you to call the Florida Education Association and tell them to drop this frivolous lawsuit.” -Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran

