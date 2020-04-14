Hillsborough says dog walking essential amid county curfew

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County lawyers have ruled that dog walking is considered essential during the county’s 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.
County lawyers are continuing to work through the language of the curfew.
The curfew went into effect Monday at 9 p.m.
