Hillsborough says dog walking essential amid county curfew

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County lawyers have ruled that dog walking is considered essential during the county’s 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.

County lawyers are continuing to work through the language of the curfew.

The curfew went into effect Monday at 9 p.m.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

