Hillsborough says dog walking essential amid county curfew

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County lawyers have ruled that dog walking is considered essential during the county’s 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.

County lawyers are continuing to work through the language of the curfew.

The curfew went into effect Monday at 9 p.m.

CURFEW CLARITY: Have some patience, y’all. @HillsboroughFL lawyers are working through this as we speak.

– Contrary to what was said yesterday, dog walking = essential, ≠ breaking curfew.

– Restaurants, food delivery, Uber Eats, etc = essential, ≠ breaking curfew. @wfla — victoria price (@WFLAVictoria) April 14, 2020

