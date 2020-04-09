Hillsborough leaders urging public to follow CDC guidelines, wear masks

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — As the country works to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that everyone wear a face-covering in public.

There has been back and forth on the issue, with the World Health Organization says people do not need to.

According to the CDC, recent studies show that a significant portion of individuals with coronavirus lack symptoms, and that even those who eventually develop symptoms can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms. In addition to maintaining 6-foot social distancing, CDC is advising as a voluntary measure the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus, and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others. Cloth face coverings can be fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost.

Miami has just made it mandatory to wear a facial covering in public.

Hillsborough County leaders are urging people to wear a cloth face mask to cover their nose and mouth when in community settings, but have not required it.

Members of the Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group are scheduled to discuss the issue at their next meeting on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams shows how to make one with a folded T-shirt and two rubber bands.

