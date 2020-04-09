1  of  2
Breaking News
Gov. DeSantis delays Pasco municipal elections due to COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Hillsborough leaders urging public to follow CDC guidelines, wear masks

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — As the country works to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that everyone wear a face-covering in public.

There has been back and forth on the issue, with the World Health Organization says people do not need to.

According to the CDC, recent studies show that a significant portion of individuals with coronavirus lack symptoms, and that even those who eventually develop symptoms can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms. In addition to maintaining 6-foot social distancing, CDC is advising as a voluntary measure the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus, and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others. Cloth face coverings can be fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost.

Miami has just made it mandatory to wear a facial covering in public.

Hillsborough County leaders are urging people to wear a cloth face mask to cover their nose and mouth when in community settings, but have not required it.

Members of the Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group are scheduled to discuss the issue at their next meeting on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams shows how to make one with a folded T-shirt and two rubber bands.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Morning Forecast"

8OYS investigates: WHO says people don’t need masks, CDC says you do

Thumbnail for the video titled "8OYS investigates: WHO says people don’t need masks, CDC says you do"

a Clearwater community sings "God Bless America" together every night

Thumbnail for the video titled "a Clearwater community sings "God Bless America" together every night"

Are Medical Reserve Corps in Tampa Bay ready for pandemic peak?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Are Medical Reserve Corps in Tampa Bay ready for pandemic peak?"

Trump on Joe Exotic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump on Joe Exotic"

evan unemployment benefits coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "evan unemployment benefits coronavirus"

Local university using 3D printers to produce face shields for healtchare workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local university using 3D printers to produce face shields for healtchare workers"

Vehicles towed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vehicles towed"

Recovered COVID-19 patients give plasma to aid in treatment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recovered COVID-19 patients give plasma to aid in treatment"

Coronavirus pandemic having direct impact on Tampa real estate market

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus pandemic having direct impact on Tampa real estate market"

El Paso man arrested on Possession of Child Pornography after uploading obscene photos

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso man arrested on Possession of Child Pornography after uploading obscene photos"

New peak date

Thumbnail for the video titled "New peak date"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss