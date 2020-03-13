1  of  2
Breaking News
15 new positive cases of coronavirus, 3 in Tampa Bay area Multiple Florida theme parks closed amid coronavirus concerns

Hillsborough elections supervisor: protecting polling places a “primary” concern

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — While coronavirus continues to cancel public events by the dozens, one big event is still set for Tuesday: Florida’s presidential primary.

Hillsborough County’s Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer says early voting numbers are up this year compared to 2016, a statistic some may find surprisingly amid virus concerns.

Less surprisingly, voting by mail numbers are also up, but Latimer isn’t prepared to say yet if that’s connected to coronavirus.

Latimer tells 8 On Your Side his office is taking a number of steps to protect voters.

Sanitizer and wipes are widely available at every polling place with poll workers instructed to wipe down equipment frequently.

Two “pop-up” precincts are ready to be deployed on Tuesday if needed. More than 50 additional staffers are being trained as poll workers, ready to be reassigned if needed on Election Day.

“People are going to come out on election day,” Latimer said. “We’re going to make sure they feel good about this.”

Poll workers are encouraged to not come in if they don’t feel well. Voters feeling under the weather have options as well.

“Over-the-counter” vote by mail ballots can be picked up at one of the county’s four elections offices and then be returned “curbside” at the Elections Service Center on Election Day.

You can even designate someone to do it for you, via this affidavit.

“We certainly want people confident that they’re in a healthy environment when they come in to vote,” Latimer added.

So far, Latimer says only two poll workers have excused themselves from Election Day, not wanting to risk the exposure to crowds.

Four polling places in Hillsborough have been reassigned because they were previously at nursing homes or assisted living facilities that are now locked down, per state mandate. You can find your polling place here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Bay Area students are stuck in Greece amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Area students are stuck in Greece amidst the coronavirus outbreak."

Hillsborough elections supervisor: protecting polling places a "primary" concern

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough elections supervisor: protecting polling places a "primary" concern"

Evan Emerson Poll 6pm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Evan Emerson Poll 6pm"

Evan Coronavirus polling place issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Evan Coronavirus polling place issues"

Pasco county man says he's living with the coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco county man says he's living with the coronavirus"

Coronavirus impacts: Tampa Mayor cancels River O’Green festival and St. Patrick’s Day parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus impacts: Tampa Mayor cancels River O’Green festival and St. Patrick’s Day parade"

Book or cancel trips?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Book or cancel trips?"

Tampa Bay Lightning fans react to sporting events being cancelled due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay Lightning fans react to sporting events being cancelled due to coronavirus"

Gov. Ron DeSantis press conference in Miami

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Ron DeSantis press conference in Miami"

DeSantis: Limit mass gatherings

Thumbnail for the video titled "DeSantis: Limit mass gatherings"

Mayor Kriseman to sign emergency declaration

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Kriseman to sign emergency declaration"

no fans allowed at st. pete grand prix

Thumbnail for the video titled "no fans allowed at st. pete grand prix"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss