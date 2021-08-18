Hillsborough DOH seeing case numbers, positivity rate at ‘highest point’ during entire pandemic

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – During Wednesday’s Hillsborough County Commission meeting, the Department of Health Hillsborough County gave a COVID-19 update.

DOH-Hillsborough told commissioners that cases continue to rise as the delta variant is rapidly spreading.

“Now we are averaging 1,622 cases per day and our positivity rate is at 22%, both of these numbers are at the highest point that they have been at any time during the pandemic,” said Michael Wiese the Epidemiology Program Manager for the Department of Health in Hillsborough County.

It’s not just case numbers, hospitals are seeing an increase as well.

“Hospitals are reporting that they have twice as many patients now than they did in the winter of 2020,” added Wiese.

Hillsborough County Emergency Management Director, Tim Dudley, also updated commissioners about their efforts. He spoke about the county and city reopening testing sites as demand continues to climb.

“Between Hillsborough County and the City of Tampa public testing sites have conducted over 18,000 tests to date,” said Tim Dudley, Hillsborough Co. Emergency Management Director.

While public testing sites have reopened, Dudley said they are working and partnering with the City of Tampa to get a public vaccine site open again soon.