Hillsborough County unveils its own coronavirus dashboard

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County has launched a coronavirus dashboard to provide more comprehensive, granular data about COVID-19 in the county.

With most data updated twice a day, the dashboard allows residents to see the number of people tested and the number of positive cases as well as hospitalizations, fatalities and percentage changes throughout the county.

Sources for the dashboard include the Florida Department of Health, the Tampa General Hospital Data Exchange, the United States Census Bureau and the Florida Office of Economic Development.

By Tuesday afternoon, Hillsborough had nearly 20,000 total cases and 191 deaths from coronavirus.

Data on Hillsborough County’s new dashboard differs from the Florida Department of Health dashboard, which currently shows only 189 deaths in Hillsborough from the virus.

Source: Hillsborough County

According to the dashboard, 470 patients in Hillsborough are currently hospitalized with 96 of them —more than 20 percent— in Hillsborough County ICUs.

As of July 13, a total of 1,105 people in the Tampa Bay area were hospitalized with coronavirus as their primary diagnosis. More than half of those came from Hillsborough County, which had 681 new cases that day.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: