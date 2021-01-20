Hillsborough County to resume giving seniors COVID-19 vaccine tomorrow

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County is set to resume vaccinating seniors ages 65 and older on Thursday.

Vaccine appointments will begin at a drive-thru vaccination site at the University Mall for seniors age 65 and older and front-line health care workers.

The site opens tomorrow at 8 a.m. till 4 p.m. and appointments are mandatory,

💉 The Division has set-up COVID-19 vaccine sites at University Mall, Regency Square Mall & Marlins Park. These sites are vaccinating front line health care workers & individuals 65 and older.



Walk-ups are NOT accepted, due to high demand. See additional information below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Dde4HQOEnw — FL Division of Emergency Management (@FLSERT) January 20, 2021

Those looking to schedule an appointment will have to wait as all available appointments in Hillsborough County have been booked. The county says it expects to offer additional appointments when more vaccine doses are made available but did not say when they expect a new shipment.

The Florida Department of Health has also launched its new vaccine locator site. The site will allow Floridians to find vaccine sites by county or city and contains contact information for each location.