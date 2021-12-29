Hillsborough County to open another COVID-19 testing site to meet rising demand

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County plans to open another site where residents can get a free COVID-19 test.

The site is set to open Thursday, Dec. 30 at the Progress Village Park, 8701 Progress Boulevard in Tampa. It will operate daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but will close on Friday, Dec. 31 and Saturday, Jan. 1 for the New Year’s holiday.

The tests are free, and no appointments are needed. Residents are encouraged to show proof of medical insurance, but those without insurance can still get tested.

The new site comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and a rising demand for tests across Tampa Bay.

Viewers in Sarasota said they waited for for hours to get tested at Ed Smith Stadium on Monday. There was a long line wrapped around Tampa’s other testing site before it opened on Tuesday. The site, located at the West Tampa Community Resource Center, 2103 N. Rome Avenue, continues to operate daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It also offers vaccinations, booster shots and monoclonal antibody therapy. The site will also be closed Friday and Saturday for the New Year’s holiday.

