Hillsborough County to open additional COVID testing sites to meet demand

Coronavirus

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – Hillsborough County will open two new drive through coronavirus testing sites this coming week to meet increasing demands.

One site will be in Riverview, the other in Dover.

“We can see an uptick here in the community for testing,” said Hillsborough County Emergency Management Director, Tim Dudley, during the county commission meeting last week.

One new site will open on Monday at the Vance Vogel Sports Complex located at 13012 Bullfrog Creek in Riverview. The second site will open on Wednesday at the William Owen Pass Sports Complex located at 1300 Sydney Dover Road in Dover.  

Both sites offer free testing.

The hours of operation have not been posted yet on Hillsborough County’s website.

For more information about getting COVID-19 tested in Hillsborough County, click here.

