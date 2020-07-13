Hillsborough County to open 8th free COVID-19 testing site

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 25, 2020 file photo, medical personnel are silhouetted against the back of a tent before the start of coronavirus testing in the parking lot outside of Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. As cases skyrocket in the U.S. and Europe, it’s becoming more clear that how healthy you were before the pandemic began plays a key role in how you fare regardless of how old you are. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY (WFLA) — Hillsborough County will be opening its eighth free COVID-19 testing site next week.

The new site, located at 12085 W. Hillsborough Avenue, will be appointment only. To schedule a test, call 888-513-6321.

One of the goals of the new site, aside from expanding testing coverage to the western part of Hillsborough County, is to provide more evening and weekend testing options.

The site will operate Friday evenings from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday mornings 8 a.m. until noon.

If you don’t have access to a vehicle, you may drive-through on foot or bicycle. If you can’t leave your house, you may set up an in-home test by calling the above phone number.

The new site joins seven other free ones across the county:

Lee Davis Community Resource Center, 3402 N. 22nd St., Tampa

Plant City Community Resource Center, 307 N. Michigan Ave., Plant City

SouthShore Community Resource Center, 201 14th Ave. SE, Ruskin

Tampa Family Health Centers, 12085 W. Hillsborough Avenue, Tampa

Suncoast Community Health Centers, 313 S. Lakewood Drive, Brandon

Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 701 Valley Forge Blvd., Sun City Center

Wimauma Opportunity Center, 5128 SR 674, Wimauma

For more information on getting tested, call 888-513-6321.

