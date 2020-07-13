Hillsborough County to open 8th free COVID-19 testing site

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY (WFLA) — Hillsborough County will be opening its eighth free COVID-19 testing site next week.
The new site, located at 12085 W. Hillsborough Avenue, will be appointment only. To schedule a test, call 888-513-6321.
One of the goals of the new site, aside from expanding testing coverage to the western part of Hillsborough County, is to provide more evening and weekend testing options.
The site will operate Friday evenings from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday mornings 8 a.m. until noon.
If you don’t have access to a vehicle, you may drive-through on foot or bicycle. If you can’t leave your house, you may set up an in-home test by calling the above phone number.
The new site joins seven other free ones across the county:
- Lee Davis Community Resource Center, 3402 N. 22nd St., Tampa
- Plant City Community Resource Center, 307 N. Michigan Ave., Plant City
- SouthShore Community Resource Center, 201 14th Ave. SE, Ruskin
- Tampa Family Health Centers, 12085 W. Hillsborough Avenue, Tampa
- Suncoast Community Health Centers, 313 S. Lakewood Drive, Brandon
- Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa
- Redeemer Lutheran Church, 701 Valley Forge Blvd., Sun City Center
- Wimauma Opportunity Center, 5128 SR 674, Wimauma
For more information on getting tested, call 888-513-6321.
