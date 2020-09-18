Hillsborough County to close three COVID-19 testing sites due to lack of demand

FILE – In this Sunday, July 12, 2020, vehicles wait in line at a COVID-19 testing site at the Miami Beach Convention Center during the coronavirus pandemic in Miami Beach, Fla. As coronavirus cases surge in hard-hit Florida, so do the turnaround times for test results. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) -Several coronavirus testing sites in Hillsborough County will be closing due to a decline in demand.

The three testing sites that will be affected include: The Town N Country site, at Tampa Family Health Centers, the Sun City Center site at Redeemer Lutheran Church, and the SouthShore site at SouthShore Community Resource Center.

The Hillsborough County Emergency Operations Center says public use of the sites has decreased during the past few weeks, many days hovering at less than 20% of total capacity.

The Town N Country site has closed for general public testing effective immediately. Anyone who
had previously-scheduled appointments for this site may go to any of the County’s other public testing locations.

The Sun City Center location will close on Sept. 23 and the SouthShore site will close on Sept. 26.

For information on locations and operating days/hours, call (888) 513-6321.

