Hillsborough County starts second round of vaccinations

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County’s second round of coronavirus vaccinations are underway for seniors.

Inaki Rezola, a spokesperson with Hillsborough County Emergency management says they’ve filled all 9,000 available appointments for the vaccine, despite ongoing issues with the registration system.

“It didn’t go to our level of expectation. There were clearly challenges and issues that we are working to correct,” Rezola said.

Rezola explained that the county hired a new vendor for the sign-up system after the original website crashed last week. Seniors say problems with the new online portal started shortly after it launched.

“Once I clicked the location, I got the wheel. It wouldn’t let me go farther,” said Michael Crips.

The 68-year-old says he created an account and waited for the time allotted for his age group, but never made it through the process.

“I’m very disappointed because, I’m anxious and want to get it,” Crips told 8 On Your Side.

Dozens of seniors described similar frustrations.

8 On Your Side asked county officials what steps they’re taking to address issues with the system.

“I’ll speak of Manatee County, they have sort of a wait list, lottery system—we’ll still explore that,” Rezola said.

Rezola said late direction from health leaders in December delayed their distribution plans.

“It’s week to week. I cannot tell you how many doses we’ll have for next week.”

To get vaccinated, residents must make an appointment. The vaccination sites are:

Vance Vogel Sports Complex: 13012 Bullfrog Creek Road, Gibsonton

Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds: 2700 W. Risk Street, Plant City

Ed Radice Sports Complex: 14720 Ed Radice Drive, Tampa

Seniors with scheduled appointments need to bring the following items to receive the vaccination:

Photo I.D.

Proof of appointment (copy of confirmation with QR code)

Mask

