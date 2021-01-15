Hillsborough County seniors will get second vaccine under new vendor

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – People in Hillsborough County needing their second round of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will get it under the county’s new vendor. Many seniors had concerns about this, after hearing that OnSite Safe was fired last week.

“My anxiety level jumped, and I thought well how am I going to get my second booster shot,” said 77-year-old Gary Tubb.

He told 8 On Your Side that he hasn’t received a confirmation for his next vaccine, scheduled for Jan. 28, and says his vaccination location is no longer listed on the county’s website.

“There’s no way I could get through to the county. The only number that I have and that Onsite Safe gave me was the registration phone number and you can’t get any information at all.” This is why Tubb reached out to 8 On Your Side.

Hillsborough County leaders told us those reservations under OnSite Safe still stand. The county is also expected to send out updated reservation information. We were not told when it would happen.

“Thank you so much what a relief it is to get any kind of information,” said Tubb.